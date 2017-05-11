Somewhere in Bannockburn
Otago New Zealand April 2017 (11 photos)
This is Part 4 of my New Zealand series of posts.
Over at the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge the theme is Reflecting and that gives me a chance to show some photos I might not otherwise have posted. Otago’s autumn colours reflecting in water are a beautiful sight.
All were taken somewhere in the Otago region of New Zealand, near Queenstown. All are linked by the fact they were not planned shooting locations but rather accidental discoveries along the way, requiring emergency photography stops. That’s life on the road with a camera. 🙂
Bannockburn is a small historic gold mining town located outside of Cromwell in Central Otago, New Zealand. The area was first made known as a rich alluvial gold field and was mined extensively in the 1860s. Its uniquely warm, dry climate earned it the name ‘The heart of the desert’, as climatic conditions and human activity have combined to strip the area of most of the original native vegetation leaving rocks, sands and soils exposed.
Today, these climate conditions make Bannockburn the home of many vineyards and stonefruit orchards. Mostly Pinot Noir, but I stand to be corrected.
Somewhere in the Kawarau Valley
The Kawarau Valley surrounds the Kawarau River, the set location for the River Anduin in the Lord of the Rings movies.
Somewhere in Cromwell
Cromwell was established by gold miners. However its main treasure is now stone fruit.
I like the way the fallen leaves in this orchard reflect the colour of the leaves yet to fall. I took a lot of photos here and soon collapsed from sensory overload. True to my style, I just laid on the ground and kept photographing. 🙂
90 thoughts on “Dragon tales of Middle Earth: Somewhere in Otago”
I can hear the Elves singing. Stunning. Superb. As beautiful as Mithril, only better.
So can I. I even thought for a moment that I saw the Lady Galadriel there. The beauty of this place knows no end. You’ll have to visit. 🙂
Really. Just. Superb. Images. Thanks for sharing.
Thank you kindly. I’ve spoken to my friends the wood elves. They look forward to welcoming you. 🙂
Sigh… I fear the Eagles will not be willing to bear me over such a great distance.
Let me speak to them. One day perhaps …
Seems the gold has been absorbed by the trees! Very beautiful photos!
There’s gold everywhere. I just wanted to dive into it. 🙂
How beautiful the shades of old gold here are! I’m enjoying your landscapes more and more. (still need to like via reader)
Thank you very much, Paula. There was beauty everywhere I looked. Very hard to take a bad photo in this environment. 🙂
I suspect that problem will last a while. It did for me. At least you have a solution to the problem for the moment.
Wow — what gorgeous landscapes! And what beautiful photos you’ve shot to take us there. The reflections are lovely, but I think my favorite frames are your last two shots of the orchards in Cromwell for their symmetry and unexpected compositions. Though that photo of the Kawarau Valley is pretty darned breathtaking too! Great post, Draco!
Thanks so much. I took quite a few at the orchard, from different heights and with different focal lengths until I got what I wanted. Even changed lanes a couple of times to repeat the process. Lucky I wan’t on a tour. They’d have left me behind, 🙂 🙂 🙂
These are superb shots!! I was there just last year and loved the area. I’ve just posted about reflecting on my love affair with autumn and your shots are music to my soul.
It’s not fair they have the lake, mountains, trees and snow. Beauty everywhere you look.
And so many very nice food offerings in such a small area.
Thanks for the visit. I already want to go back. 🙂
Magnificent set of photos! The colours are absolutely overwhelming, we love it, Draco!
Thank you. Even better in real life as you can imagine. I really was in sensory overload. 🙂
Wonderful pictures ! Bravo !
Thank you very much. These scenes really set my eyes alight.
I understand ! This is stunning !
Thank you very much. 🙂
Lovely colours, perfect shots!
Thank you very much, Ester. I could have spent hours there.
Yes I suppose
🙂
I have really been enjoying your wonderful photographs from New Zealand. The last image in this group is especially striking to me. The ground level perspective is perfectly executed and the trees are so perfect, almost as if they were put thru some Photoshop receding duplication leading line mirroring tool or something…a statement of admiration for the skill of the orchard manager not that I was accusing you of doing something that I know you don’t do. 🙂
I am always awestruck by the reflections from water surfaces too. Thanks for the New Zealand tour!
There were about 10 rows in this orchard with plenty of leaves on the trees, all yellow on both sides. I tried a couple of them to get the best balance of randomness on the ground and the symmetry in the trees. As an afterthought almost, I attached my 18mm wide angle to the camera and laid on the ground as a landscape photographer once taught me. The result is the last photo at f8. I’m very pleased with it. The eye just wanders through to the distance.
Thank you very much as always, Mic. It is such a beautiful place.
Yes, it certainly is a pleasing photograph.
“…a beautiful place” your photographs communicate very well.
Thanks very much, Mic. I do try to give my photos a bit of life and character.
Gorgeous, whether with or without reflections. Those emergency photo stops. 🙂 What’s terrible is being on an interstate highway here where there’s nowhere safe to stop!
janet
You’re right about that. Safety first but it hurts to know you’ve missed a great shot. 🙂
Thank you very much, Janet.
And there always seems to be a perfect shot somewhere along the way. 😦
For sure.
Beautiful photos. I liked specially the two almost abstracts: one with the reflections (just before the bird) and the first one with fallen leaves.
I thought that the background colour of the page prevented me from enjoying your photos as much as they deserve, but that could just be me.
Thank you very much.
I appreciate the feedback. I wasn’t sure myself. My blog theme averages the colours from the first photo to determine the background colour. I’ve applied a trick to make a grey background. I think it looks better now.
Yes it does. I wonder what happens if you take the original algo and use it for hue, while turning the saturation down radically/
If you reduce the saturation radically, you’re approaching b/w so they would be predominantly grey with a tinge of colour.
I meant that as an algo for the background colour. It would do roughly what you did by hand for this page.
That’s actually what I did. I inserted a tiny new first photo with the same colour as the background. The only other way to adjust the background colour in this theme is to pay for an upgrade.
It worked well.
Thanks.
These are magnificent! As is New Zealand itself. Glorious colours and glorious shots – I can only imagine the feeling you had over there…
Thank you so much. Visual overload from the scenery and sensory overload from the experience and great food/atmosphere. 🙂
Then you got it all.
Absolutely 🙂
Sensory overload is right. I bet you needed a nap after all of that shine.
I left NZ the next day after the Cromwell Orchard. I was there for a short intensive burst. Planning for Round 2 is in the tentative phases. So much to see.
Glad that you made those unexpected stops. The (unplanned) theme of golden yellow gives the set a memorable patina. Well done.
Thanks, Sally. Everything was united by the colours of autumn. 🙂
What a stunningly beautiful set of reflection photos, Dragon!
The cloud capture above the Kawarau River is just awesome. 🙂
Thank you, Amy. I had hoped for a red sunset but I was happy enough with the light.
Just continuing in Nat Geo mode. 🙂
I like the NG mode! 👍
I thought you might. 🙂
Your eye is wonderful, as are these colours. What a beautiful combination of landscape and mysticism.
Thank you very much. The colour palette was very rich.
Perfect for the prompt, and so beautiful too, Lignum!
Thank you very much, Lisa. There’s so much photographic potential there.
Have a great weekend ahead.
Bannockburn looks its part as the gold mining town. Great timing, and what a gold show for you. That path in the last two photos seems to go on and on.
If I were younger, I’d gladly go running down the paths in that orchard, stirring up the leaves behind me. That’s the inner child talking. 🙂
Wow, lovely yellow colours of nature!
Indeed. The colour burst is everywhere.
Beautiful emergency 🙂
Thanks. The road taken can be just as important as the final destination.
I agree.
🙂
Oh My Goodness; those colours of the leaves are incredible and the reflection on the water is stunning…amazing capture by you!!
Thanks very much, Sue. I was happy to have found them and for the water to be relatively still. The autumn colours were very vivid.
LD, gracias por esas maravillosas fotos. Cada nueva serie de fotos provocan un asombro cada vez mayor. El predominio del amarillo es perfecto. Es un privilegio poder verlas.
Eres muy amable. Muchas gracias, Juan. Ten un excelente fin de semana.
So much gold!! That’s more than any dragon could hoard I think 😉 Great series 😀
There’s plenty for everyone. This gold is meant to be shared. 🙂 Thanks, Sarah.
You have my gratitude 😀
🙂
Sorry to have missed your NZ photos – I will go back and have a look – been away and without wifi and also had laptop issues. These photos are dazzling, I feel I need sunglasses to view the screen! And the Kawarau Valley one reminds me a lot of the vineyards in the Western Cape in South Africa. So beautiful. I may be in NZ next February so any must visit places you recommend? Not necessarily the usual tourist spots. I like to be away from the crowds.
Thank you, Jude. The intensity of the autumn colours was a sight and that’s pretty much come through in these photos. Very intense in areas.
I remember you mentioning planning to come to Australia this year. Has that trip been deferred or is a second trip planned? New Zealand in February will be at the end of Summer. I know I would like to see the Marlborough Sounds one day, but beyond that I haven’t particularly researched areas to see in NZ. This trip was to the Queenstown region predominantly and Queenstown is busy with visitors year round because of the adventure tourism industry and the natural location.
It was going to be Australia (Perth) in August/September, but they are coming over here in September and then getting married in February in NZ. So I hope to do both next year. I’m not into the extreme sports stuff, but would like to visit wine regions in both the north and south islands if possible.
I hope this website I’ve been visiting is helpful to you: http://www.wine-marlborough.co.nz
Thanks LD 🙂
🙂
What a wonderful journey I took with your lovely photos. Sorry I miss to see New Zealand
I’m glad my photos could take you there. 🙂
Totally swept away once again! 😀
Thanks. Enjoy the rest of your weekend. 🙂
I love seeing NZ through your eyes .. and what a beautiful time of year to visit Mr Draco.. Cromwell grows super stone fruit indeed. True to your style .. wonderful photos
Thank you, Julie. I’m always happy to receive the approval of a local. Particularly one who has seen this with her own eyes. 🙂
Amazing yellows.
Absolutely.
A wonderful golden post – very much enjoying this series 🙂
Thank you very much, Lisa.
I had to come back to this post to see this. It’s so fascinating to me to see how that latitude gets its fall colours in April when the peak in the northern latitudes are during October.
This is such a special planet.
Thanks. Yes, we’re almost exactly opposite to you with regard to the seasons. Christmas here is in the peak of Summer. Something a lot of people find very very strange.