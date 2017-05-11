Dragon tales of Middle Earth: Somewhere in Otago

Somewhere in Bannockburn

Otago New Zealand April 2017 (11 photos)

This is Part 4 of my New Zealand series of posts.

Over at the WordPress Weekly Photo Challenge the theme is Reflecting and that gives me a chance to show some photos I might not otherwise have posted. Otago’s autumn colours reflecting in water are a beautiful sight.

All were taken somewhere in the Otago region of New Zealand, near Queenstown. All are linked by the fact they were not planned shooting locations but rather accidental discoveries along the way, requiring emergency photography stops. That’s life on the road with a camera. 🙂

Bannockburn is a small historic gold mining town located outside of Cromwell in Central Otago, New Zealand. The area was first made known as a rich alluvial gold field and was mined extensively in the 1860s. Its uniquely warm, dry climate earned it the name ‘The heart of the desert’, as climatic conditions and human activity have combined to strip the area of most of the original native vegetation leaving rocks, sands and soils exposed.

Today, these climate conditions make Bannockburn the home of many vineyards and stonefruit orchards. Mostly Pinot Noir, but I stand to be corrected.

Somewhere in the Kawarau Valley

The Kawarau Valley surrounds the Kawarau River, the set location for the River Anduin in the Lord of the Rings movies.

Somewhere in Cromwell

Cromwell was established by gold miners. However its main treasure is now stone fruit.

I like the way the fallen leaves in this orchard reflect the colour of the leaves yet to fall. I took a lot of photos here and soon collapsed from sensory overload. True to my style, I just laid on the ground and kept photographing. 🙂

