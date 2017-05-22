“The Kawarau Valley”
Queenstown New Zealand April 2017 (19 photos)
This is part 7 of my New Zealand series of posts.
In a previous post Dragon tales of Middle Earth: Deer Park Heights I showed the view from high on Deer Park Heights looking down upon the Kawarau River and Valley which was the set location for the River Anduin in the Fellowship of the Rings movie. Now let’s visit the area at ground level.
There are some lovely little roads in this area.
Shadowfax retired here after Gandalf left Middle Earth, and came out to greet me.
I came across an old shed.
This building turned out to be a sheep shearing shed.
New Zealand has a heritage as a sheep-breeding nation.
There are estimated to be about 6 sheep to every person living in New Zealand.
Further along I found a beautiful spot with views over the Kawarau Valley.
The dense cloud cover had cleared enough for the setting sun to make its presence known.
There happened to be another old heritage style building nearby. How convenient!
The timing of this spectacular light show upon the building and contrasted against the cloud filled sky was perfect.
The light went crazy here.
A final dreamy and longing glance before moving on.
Unusual Mammatus clouds, a cellular pattern of pouches hanging underneath the base of a cloud, typically cumulonimbus rainclouds, although they may be attached to other classes of parent clouds. They are formed by cold air sinking down to form the pockets contrary to the puffs of clouds rising through the convection of warm air.
The sun started to put on its evening show so nothing else to do but stop and watch the beautiful display.
The light changed very quickly.
I watched in silence as the light faded over the Kawarau River.
And said goodnight to Middle Earth at the end of another good day of photography.
…
…
67 thoughts on “Dragon tales of Middle Earth: The Kawarau Valley”
wunderschön! beautiful! unglaublich schön, danke. sehr angetan, liebe grüße von der beobachterin
Vielen Dank. Neuseeland ist ein sehr schöner ort. Ich freue mich, es mit Ihnen zu teilen.
dir, bitte. nicht ihnen. danke.
🙂
🙂
Very beautiful! The gold of the trees against that dark, blue sky is awesome 😃
I know! It was such an amazing sight. The light just made everything look so dramatic.
Your pictures are the finest pictures I have seen so far. I am a fan of your work now.
That’s very kind of you. Thank you so very much. It’s a beautiful place and the light was wonderful that afternoon.
I am going to make one of these my screensaver. 🙂
I’m glad the photos have that effect on you. 🙂
🙂
New Zealand served you well LD 🙂 That farmland and the heritage building! Such light and shadows and the wonderful darkening cloud…
You can’t plan for light like that. I was very lucky to be there when the clouds cleared enough. It had been rather grey before then.
Yes, NZ has given me some great landscape shots. Very hard to take a bad shot in that area. 🙂
I find it difficult to believe you ever take a bad shot.
Thanks, Jude. 🙂
Breathtaking pictures of what looks like an amazing country! Difficult to choose my favourite.
I have many friends and family who live in New Zealand – my plan is to visit one day and looking at these pictures has revived this ambition.
Thank you. I certainly hope you get there one day. It will be worth the trip.
It is difficult to believe that these photos are real, the scenery in unbeliable, and the colours, pure gold. You are a lycky guy to see these places.
Thank you very much. The Autumn colours were very vivid and when the light is perfect, everything simply glows. It was a great photography holiday. 🙂
The evening shots are so outstanding, and you have captured the Kawarau valley landscape perfectly.
Thank you very much. Fortunately (more through luck rather than planning, I think) I just happened to be in some special places as the light changed. I’m happy I can portray the ambience of it all through my photos.
This definitely was a GREAT evening and locale for outdoor landscape work, and ultimately just being there to soak it all in.
Really nice!
Thanks. Sometimes you get lucky with the light and this was one of those times. Yes, I did spend some time with the camera off, just enjoying the moment as well. 🙂
Golden trees, silver rivers, beautiful lands, beautifully captured. Thank you…
All that and everything you want… and don’t forget the clouds. That’s the call of New Zealand in the distance. You need to answer it. 🙂
Indeed
🙂
Gorgeous views! Outstanding lighting! Very, very nice!
Thanks. It was a very productive afternoon for me, taking in that beautiful light and scenery.
I’m sure it was lovely. It looks as though there was inspiration around every corner.
Absolutely. Great to get out of the city to places like this.
More natural splendor, well done.
Thanks, Sally. It was good to be out there, enjoying it all.
Amazing light in every photo after you emerged from the shearing shed.
Yes it was. Perfectly timed. 🙂
As usual awesome New Zealand and I am proud to say it is my hometown though I am far away now but will be back for good someday!
Your country is beautiful. I hope to visit again soon.
Wow! That light! Your photos always take me straight into the heart of a place.
Thank you very much. It’s easy to become lost in the beauty of the NZ countryside.
Fantastic light and color, LD! What a magical place NZ is…I hope to return someday. Great series.
Thanks, Jane. I’m thinking about returning there as well. Once tasted, you want more. 🙂
Great set of images, Draco!
Many thanks, Sue.
😊
These are all wonderful, Lignum, but the one of the clouds bottom-lit yellow is just spectacular. I must inform you, though, that I had Shadowfax (as you can see from my gravatar) until she passed away a few summers ago. Yes, she could fly!
janet
Thank you very much, Janet. I hadn’t expected the cloud cover to clear but it did, just enough to let the sunlight through and also reflect back the light. As a landscape photographer once told me, clear blue skies are boring. 🙂
If I had a horse, I would have named it Shadowfax as well. Sorry to hear she’s gone now.
Her name wasn’t Shadowfax but she went like the wind.
🙂
A grand tour of this magnificent place. A grand series, indeed. Shadowfax, Wow!
Thank you, Dragon. 🙂
Thank you very much, Amy. I’m happy you could visit NZ with me. Yes, I started photographing horses. I’m crossing over into your territory. 🙂
Bring it on, Dragon! Texas horses are ready. 👌
🙂
Beautiful photos and light. Loved those clouds. Glad and surprised you refrained from jokes about NZnders and sheep. Heading for Sydney mid June afraid we’ll miss Vivid Sydney.
Thanks, Andy. Common sense rules here most of the time. They’ve extended Vivid to June 17 this year. A shame you’ll miss it.
These photos make Kawarau Valley look like a dream world, so warm, so golden. The sheep look so friendly too. Brilliant low sunset 😊
I assume you mean “horses”, not sheep. 🙂
When the sun peeked under the clouds, it was a fantastic sight. Very much like a dream world. Indeed, I lost all track of time and turned up 45 minutes to my dinner reservation. Had to apologise profusely seeing as a private dining room had been booked.
I really thought sheep at first.. But surely there must have been sheep somewhere…
Did you mean 45 minutes late to your dinner reservation… I don’t fault you, though. That view and those low clouds were a sight to behold 😀
Probably the subliminal message of seeing the shearing shed. Yes there were sheep there on the property, and wool on the shed floor.
Yes, I was late to dinner. Unbelievable, isn’t it? 🙂
A dark, dark sky is such a marvelous canvas. That valley looks like a gentle paradise.
The sky made for a very dramatic canvas against the golden yellows. Some people are lucky enough to live there. They are definitely spoiled.
Beautiful shots again, as others have said, the light and clouds are amazing 🙂 Did the shearing shed still smell really bad?!
Thanks very much, Lisa. They’d been shearing in that shed the week before I was there. As you can imagine, there was a smell in there but many of the windows are broken and there are large holes in the roof. So the natural ventilation meant it wan’t as bad as it could have been.
Beautiful, how fortunate that you had the best lighting. I really like the photo of the horses.
Sometimes you get lucky with light and weather. Sometimes you don’t. This was one of those lucky times and I tried to take full advantage of it. 🙂
Sheep breeding, horse breeding. I could use half a year in this idyllic surroundings. Beautifully transported to me 🙂 Thank you, Draco.
I agree. It is so peaceful and serene. I would love to have stayed there for longer.