“Six pack coming soon”
Sydney January – July 2017 (8 photos)
“As promised…”
“The girl with a bird tattoo”
It’s been a while since I posted some of my usual street candid photography.
“Men”
In case you’re wondering, that is a deliberate blur of my reflection in that man’s sunglasses.
“SMS Alert – Draco is in the area”
Actually, I’ve been photographing on the streets of Sydney almost weekly in preparation for my next overseas trip in a few weeks. This trip will involve more street photography than my recent trips to Cambodia and New Zealand. In fact, I’ve even arranged a full day street photography photowalk with a published documentary photographer who has worked for Time and National Geographic, amongst other publications. I’ve never done a photowalk with anyone before. Hopefully I can get some nice street shots, whilst sightseeing at the same time, and learning a few new tricks from an expert.
“In a world of her own”
“Ahhh…”
I find street photography immensely exciting and satisfying. The thrill of not knowing what will happen, and where or when that next shot will come from. There’s the excitement of photographing people up close and from directly in front of them without being noticed. Because I walk straight at people, I’ve almost bumped into several of the people after I’ve photographed them. None of them has ever said anything to me but there’s always the chance of being caught. There’s nothing like …
“The element of surprise”
26 thoughts on “Ahhh…”
Satisfying shots, Draco. B&W helped my focus on the figures! M
Thank you, Meg. B/W has a way of directing the eye to the main subject.
Quite the world traveler these days! Sounds like an amazing opportunity. Be sure to keep your six pack in good shape!
I’m eager to learn from a pro and see if I can do anything different. And being in a different environment may actually help me to see the unusual a bit more clearly. We’ll see if that works out.
Sadly, too many coffees and croissants. The six pack isn’t what it used to be. 🙂
Sounds like a very privileged photowalk you’ll get to experience soon. Good luck with it and hope you pick up some tips. These photos are amazing, and perhaps what you’ll learn will take your photography to the next level. And you even know how to completely erase yourself from the shots if you want to. Leave no trace indeed 😀
I’m keen to observe how a pro documentary photographer goes about getting his shots, and learning some new ways. He’s already reviewed some of my street photography and given me some helpful tips.
Thank you very much. I’d be pretty grumpy if I didn’t notice that reflection and removed it. A couple of people have actually seen me in reflections in some of my previous photos. I had to go back and re-edit some of them. 🙂 🙂 🙂
Somehow, I don’t think so!
I laughed when I saw that t-shirt. 🙂
I’m sure!
🙂
I’ll look forward to hearing how your trip goes and if you like going out on a photowalk with someone else. I don’t really like attracting attention, so I’m a little intimidated by street photography.
Thank you. It is much easier to be inconspicuous when you’re on your own. Being with someone else does potentially does make you more visible but I accept it as part of the learning process.
Lovely to see you back in black and white, and with your usual humorous take on street photography 😀
Thank you very much, Jude. There’s a lot of photographic material out there to play with. 🙂
Always amazing street photography. Love it ❤
Thank you so much. 🙂
Enjoy your monochromatic interpretations. Works so well in street photography and street portraits.
Thank you very much, Sally.
So, you’ve never been busted by anyone? I don’t take many people photos, but I have noticed how easy it is to blatantly take them. The general population is totally oblivious. Your next trip sounds fabulous. I’m sure you’ll come back with some gems.
Every now and then I get a second glance but no-one has ever approached me. Yes, it is easy when so many people are lost in their own world, on the phone, listening to music or just wanting to avoid eye contact.
Thank you. I’m hoping the reality lives up to the romance/expectations of the locations I’m going to. I suspect it will. 🙂
😆 The element of surprise indeed! 🙂 I liked the “grumpy old man” one, he did look grumpy 😀 Good luck with your travels (Will you be letting us know where your next travel is gonna be? just asking… 😛 )
Thanks. Yes, I liked that pairing of guys. So apt. 🙂
Perhaps I will, but maybe closer to the date. Or perhaps I’ll post a few postcards during the trip. Not sure.
Oh well, I was wondering if I should stay home and not venture out for a fortnight 😉
Reason enough not to reveal my destination until after I return. Bwahahah. 🙂
😁 😁
🙂