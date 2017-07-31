“Six pack coming soon”

Sydney January – July 2017 (8 photos)

“As promised…”

“The girl with a bird tattoo”

It’s been a while since I posted some of my usual street candid photography.

“Men”

In case you’re wondering, that is a deliberate blur of my reflection in that man’s sunglasses.

“SMS Alert – Draco is in the area”

Actually, I’ve been photographing on the streets of Sydney almost weekly in preparation for my next overseas trip in a few weeks. This trip will involve more street photography than my recent trips to Cambodia and New Zealand. In fact, I’ve even arranged a full day street photography photowalk with a published documentary photographer who has worked for Time and National Geographic, amongst other publications. I’ve never done a photowalk with anyone before. Hopefully I can get some nice street shots, whilst sightseeing at the same time, and learning a few new tricks from an expert.

“In a world of her own”

“Ahhh…”

I find street photography immensely exciting and satisfying. The thrill of not knowing what will happen, and where or when that next shot will come from. There’s the excitement of photographing people up close and from directly in front of them without being noticed. Because I walk straight at people, I’ve almost bumped into several of the people after I’ve photographed them. None of them has ever said anything to me but there’s always the chance of being caught. There’s nothing like …

“The element of surprise”