Trinidad Tales (2)

“Shadow Games”
Trinidad Cuba October 2017 (15 photos)
This is part 5 of my Cuba 2017 photo series.
In the mid morning light, I saw the man above walking along the road. He was about to come up to a long yellow wall. His shadow caught my eye. I ran ahead of him to the other side of the road and started photographing him as he passed the yellow wall. He kept walking but every 5 or 6 steps he’d turn to look at me. Each time I would motion with my hand for him to keep walking and I kept photographing. I said nothing.
When he got to the end of the yellow building I came quickly across to speak to him. I said “Muchas gracias. Soy de Australia” and handed him a CUC$5 note as I shook his hand. A couple of the locals on the street who’d been watching me gave me a smile and a thumbs up sign. I proved I wasn’t taking advantage of him.
“Che and the Union de Jovenes Comunistas”
The Young Communist League (Spanish: Unión de Jóvenes Comunistas, UJC) is the youth organization of the Communist Party of Cuba. Its membership is voluntary and counts more than 600,000 active members. Its symbol shows the stylized faces of Julio Antonio Mella, Camilo Cienfuegos and Che Guevara. The motto is Estudio, Trabajo, Fusil and means “Study, Work, Rifle”. I waited but no-one walked by unfortunately. And gratefully no-one appeared with a rifle.
A view from the roof of my casa particular (private homestay) in Trinidad. In the distance you can see a crane. Outside of Havana, I think this was the only crane I saw in the towns I visited. Transformation and progress does not come quickly in Cuba.
“Hostal Cuba Libre”
I enjoyed walking out of the main parts of town and getting into the less touristy and more grungy areas. There seemed to be a lot of casas and hostels in such areas of Trinidad, such as the Free Cuba Hostel. I wonder how many guests they get?
“We have eggs, but not much else”
A glimpse inside a grocery store. Obviously plenty of hens in this area but most of the other shelves are threadbare. I count 4 tubes of toothpaste on the middle shelf.
“Horse and cart taxi”
“Shop local”
As you can see in the background, it’s quite common in Cuba to see men with their shirts/singlets rolled up to their chest. I guess it’s a way to beat the heat.
“Local butcher”
“Woman sitting in a chair looking at me”
Even in the grungy areas of town, people were very friendly. I think I greeted or was greeted by everyone I saw on one particular street. That includes people inside their homes I peered into through their open doors and windows. I felt quite safe walking in these areas on my own.
“Sandwich shop”
I didn’t buy any food from any of these stores (sometimes they were just holes in the wall) but I did buy freshly squeezed juices from similar stores. Mango was my favourite.
“Pizza shop”
As an aside note, lobster is not considered a specialty in Trinidad. The common dinner choices in Trinidad were usually beef, pork, chicken, fish and lobster. I chose lobster each time, without hesitation.
This man was walking along with his walking stick. It was clear to me that he was down on his luck and probably not quite with it but he was very jovial and had an interesting face and there did happen to be a blue wall right there. I asked him directly if I could take his photo and he just reacted spontaneously.
I gave him CUC$5 for being so happy and making me smile.
I hope I helped to make his day a little bit brighter as well.
32 thoughts on “Trinidad Tales (2)”
This is so beautiful💜💜💜💜
Thank you very much.
Just wonderful, Draco. What heartening people the Cubans are. Just shows that western consumerism is not the bees’ knees it is usually thought to be. There is life and good spirits without the shopping mall.
Indeed, I saw one “luxury mall” in Havana, with maybe 20 shops in it, aimed at Russian tourists. Certainly a different lifestyle in Cuba to what we know.
Engaging street art that brings personality of people and place.
Thank you very much, Sally.
Shopping in Cuba seems to be simplified to the extreme, but after my visit to the supermarket today, it is actually appealing. I walked down one long aisle that had only detergent, etc, for laundry. It seemed to go on forever. I was thinking how ridiculous it was to have so many choices. Somewhere in the middle would be nice. Thanks for another vibrant peek into the lesser-seen areas of Cuba. Absolutely fascinating.
Yes, consumerism and competition has gotten crazy. Whereas, life in Cuba is different to what we know. It was so pleasant to spend some time in a country where there is no McDonalds, Starbucks or Coca Cola.
Fascinating pictures. Love the infectious happy looks on the man in the last photos.
Infectious is right, I definitely walked away smiling. 🙂 Thanks, Linda.
The last three photos are just wonderful. If you publish a book on Cuba, you could consider them for the cover. I also loved the bright orange stripe in the very first photo, and the ornate chair on the rooftop in the photo with the crane.
Thank you very much. I’ve often considered making a photobook for my trips but I’ve been too lazy. I really should get active on that.
The casa had a small seat setting up on the roof. Very nice but no shade so it was an evening location inly.
Loving all the different shades of blue in the photos on this post! Am really enjoying reading your ‘behind the photo’ descriptions too. It gives away what is so often obscured by the photo – the photographer and his experiences. In that way your blog/photos are like a double sided mirror, reflecting both life (whatever you photograph) and the photographer. I did my dissertation on 19th century photography which is why I find this so interesting!
Thank you very much. I like to give context (or make it up every now and then) for photos where possible. It’s why I usually post groups of photos together as well. A bit of story telling. Blue is everywhere in Cuba and quite vibrant shades too.
great shots! thx!
Thank you very much.
Beautiful – everything. I totally love the last guy’s smile – so sweet!
Indeed, his smile was infectious. Thanks. 🙂
Great shoots, Dragon. What a place, it’s so different, yet your photos are telling the stories of people and their daily lives.
I’d enjoy mango juice and lobsters!! 🙂
Thanks very much, Amy. It was a great experience being there. I can understand why documentary photographers such as Peter Turnley go there repeatedly.
It’s crazy that lobster was just a standard dinner option there. I was happy. 🙂
I don’t know much of the place, I know it’s a lot of walk and much effort to get these photos. Thank you so much for taking us there, Dragon!
A little bit of effort for a huge reward. I’m glad I went there. Thanks, Amy.
The starkly beautiful scenes remind me of those in summer 1949 when I worked in the villages of Oriente Provence with a local doctor and a missionary. As Ogden Nash said of U.s culture: “Progress is fine but sometimes goes on too long!” Here it went on not at all materially.
Beautiful folks in a natural Paradise where nature is bountiful but where politics, left or right, poverty, and superstitition oppresses all. hb
I find it amazing that Cuba in 2017 looks much the same as Cuba in 1949. Cubans (necessarily) value friendships over materialism. It’s a lesson for all of us. I appreciated their friendliness. You’re right – politics spoils everything for everyone.
Great photos LD, especially the blue against blue. I was going to ask you about the ‘crop’ tops but you gave an explanation. Not sure how rolling them up makes you cooler though. Loving all the colour in your Cuba series. 🙂
Thanks, Jude. The colours of Cuba are eye-catching. It would be so easy to photograph to a coloured theme in Cuba if you were inclined to. I’m hoping the “crop tops” don’t become a trend elsewhere. That’s something Cuba can keep to itself.
They sure do love color! The view from your private homestay is my favorite! Fantastic!
It was a beautiful view, indeed. All those coloured houses. Great to see. 🙂
That view from your casa is wonderful, Draco. I’m really hesitant about people shots but they are the life and soul of the place. That old lad in the blue is just great! 🙂 🙂
There are some characters around and he was so jovial and friendly. Few people declined my request to photograph them, maybe 1 in 7 or so. Cuba would be a good start to get into people photography. 🙂
Wonderful images, Draco!
Thank you, Sue.