Dragon tales of Middle Earth: The Misty Valley

Wakatipu Basin New Zealand April 2017 (7 photos)

This is part 8 of my New Zealand series of posts.

One morning on the way from Queenstown to Skippers Canyon, I came across a beautiful sight. To the right was a valley immersed in fog and mist dwarfed by surrounding hills and mountains. I particularly liked the dominant but lonely looking mountain in the background towering above the band of low cloud.

The valley is part of the larger Wakatipu Basin, a plain surrounded by mountains in Central Otago, in the southern South Island of New Zealand. In the common tongue, this particular smaller valley and region are known as Dalefield.

Mesmerised by the sight before me and cognisant of the evanescent nature of mist and fog, I took more than a few photos.

Dale(field), surrounded by misty mountains in the shadow of a lonely mountain.

Someone should write a book about this.

Oh wait, they did…

Thank you J.R.R. Tolkien.

I would have stayed longer but this dragon had to fly…

