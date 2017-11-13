Cuba October 2017 (7 photos)
This is part 1 of my Cuba 2017 photo series.
Hola! Como estas? I know it’s been a while but I’m back now from my trip to Cuba.
I’ve been travelling for over a month with Cuba as my main destination. Those of you who follow me on Instagram may even have seen my semi-regular short video updates from my trip. Maybe you even saw the one which I posted then removed after 1 hour which showed my face. I like that feature which allows videos to be automatically removed after 24 hours, or at will.
Cuba means different things to different people. My trip was planned when I realised that American-Cuban relations were thawing under the Obama Administration. I wanted to go before it was “too late” to experience Cuba as it is, seemingly stuck in the 1950’s. In reality, I travelled to Cuba as American-Cuban relations were re-freezing under the Trump Administration and amid the accusations of “sonic attacks”. I think Cuba will remain in its time warp for a while yet.
I most definitely was “Havana” good time on this trip. There wasn’t a single day in Cuba when I wasn’t smiling and happy to be there. Maybe it was all that Caribbean sunshine. Perhaps the daily doses of Mojitos and Special Reserve Havana Rum had something to do with it. Maybe everyone smiling at me and greeting me was rubbing off on me. I’d learnt enough Spanish to be able to talk with many locals and they appreciated my efforts with several of them inviting me into their homes. As a whole, Cubans are some of the friendliest people I have met anywhere.
Over a series of posts, please allow me to share with you some photos and anecdotes from my temporary sojourn in a subtropical delirium. I visited Cuba a few weeks after Hurricane Irma struck. Irma was a powerful and catastrophic Cape Verde-type hurricane, the strongest observed in the Atlantic since Wilma in 2005 in terms of maximum sustained winds. There were 10 reported deaths in Cuba from Hurricane Irma. A part of my travel plans had to be changed as a result of the damage caused by Irma. I visited the cities/towns of Havana, Santa Clara, Remedios, Trinidad, Cienfuegos, and Australia (yes, you read that correctly).
My time in Cuba was temporary and so are the scenes I’ve captured but the memories will last forever.
Time to get up close and personal with Cuba and its people.
…
This is part 1 of my photo series of my 2017 trip to the USA, Mexico, Cuba, and Canada.
85 thoughts on ““Havana” good time”
Beautiful!! Cuba is on my travel wish list!! And I do hope that I get there very soon, before it is, as you say, too late to experience the real Cuba!
Thanks. I think it’s a must visit. There is nowhere else on this world in an enforced time warp like this.
Ohhh, yes, yes, Dragon and Cuba, a match made in photo heaven. 🙂 Will be watching! Extraordinary already!
Thank you very much. 🙂 🙂 🙂
Havana ooh na na?? 🙂
🙂 🙂 🙂
I believe Chicagoans are the friednliest people anywhere. Looks like a great trip! Wonderful captures!
I believe we’ll have to put that to the test one day.
Thank you. It was a long time on the road, but worth it.
Agreed. Coffee is brewing and awaiting your presence.
I look forward to it.
Amazing people, amazing pics. Do share more of them, along with the anecdotes, of course. Can’t wait.
I’ve wanted to go for a while. Finding the time was the difficult part. Now I want to go back. 🙂
I lived in Canada and back in 2007 hubby and me were getting ready for Cuba in two-week time (paid for it all; the hotel, the flight…) and then I got sick so we had to cancel it. Actually, back then we thought we were putting it off (unfortunately we weren’t given a single cent back). It turned out we were never going to take that trip. So now we’re back in Europe and Havana seems too far off.
Who knows, maybe one day…
I’m sorry to hear you missed the trip and lost your money. I’ve lost money on non-refundable airfares, so I know a part of that pain.
You forget about the money eventually (though 2000 CAD is not a small amount), but every time I hear sb mention Cuba, I can’t help but think of the chance we missed.
We all have those kind of triggers in life.
What a fascinating post with gorgeous photos from your sojourn in Cuba,dear Draco!Lots of local colour,you did capture the real spirit of the island and the Caribbean sunshine in people’s heart!Great all the characters in your fabulous portraits,stunning the facades of the old buildings,they look like large-scale murals!Sad though that your visit was after Irma,the monstrous hurricane.Looking forward to your next Cuba post,hope to see some photos from the village of Australia 🙂
Cuba is a very colourful country. The technicolour buildings shine through the dilapidation. Old classic cars. There is music everywhere. But it is the people who stand out – so very friendly. I hope I can show this through my photos.
Thank you for the outstanding and interesting pictures.
My pleasure. Thanks for the visit.
Great shots…enjoy!
Thank you. I enjoyed my time there immensely.
Remarkable images of Cuba and people. Sad to see the terrible damage from Hurricane Irma!
How cool to see this unique country. Thank you for the awesome tour, Dragon! Looking forward for more. 🙂 Oh, I missed the video of Dragon on IG…
Thanks, Amy. I wonder if your aerial defence system activated as I passed. That would have been a good test until the next time. 🙂
Cuba lived up to how I imagined it would be, and highly photogenic but the friendliness of the people is what really struck me.
I like to sneak my “selfies” in occasionally. 🙂
We were on high alert. Later, I heard that Houston wanted to make sure Dragon had a safe flight over to your destination. 🙂 🙂
Thanks for looking out for me, Amy. I would love to do a “Houston, we have a problem” post at some time. 🙂 🙂 🙂
🤣😅
🙂
Wow, you have captured pieces of the people and its culture with an insightful lens.
Thank you. For this trip I walked up to several people and photographed them from about 3 feet away. Very different for me.
These are such good images, and I look forward to seeing the rest of them.
I’ve wanted to go to Cuba for a long time, and am envious of your trip!
Thanks, Melinda. It is such an interesting place. So much to photograph and the people are so friendly. Santa Fe and many pro photographers offer embargo-compliant tours there. I might consider one of those if I were to return, and I sure want to return one day.
I actually got an email today from the Santa Fe Photographic Workshops about one of their upcoming Cuba trips. That’s probably a sign that I need to go, right?!
Indeed it is. 🙂
I’m on their mailing list too. If you’re doing one of their workshops, and there’s an Australian in the group, be kind to him, it might be me. 😉
Just give me the secret handshake so I know it’s really you…
🙂 🙂 🙂
Marvellous images, Draco! I am very envious, as I can no longer travel so far…..
Thank you very much, Sue. I completely understand your last sentence. I am in a bit of a race with time/health, myself.
Health in my case, but I had travelled there about a decade ago….just wish I had taken better photographs!!
I’ve just returned and already want to re-do some of my photos. 🙂
We’re never satisfied!!
Exactly.
Wow! What an amazing trip and wonderful photos. I’m certainly looking forward to seeing more of your travels. I remember hearing of the times (pre-Castro) that Cuba used to be a hot vacation spot for Americans.
If it weren’t for history, Cuba would be a perfect “sun-chasing” destination. Resorts on the Cuban coast cater to hordes of Canadians and Russians currently.
Thank you, Linda. It was a fabulous trip and I enjoyed it more than I anticipated. I still have the suntan to prove it. 🙂 🙂 🙂
Welcome back. I’m looking forward to seeing more photos. I agree that Chicagoans are very friendly and if you ever get to the US, we’ll show you that it’s true (even though we “only” live in a suburb.) Midwesterners in general are very friendly.
janet
Thank you very much, Janet.
I did visit the USA on this trip but not the Midwest. That will have to be saved as an excuse to return. 🙂
Great play on words. It did look like the locals were happy to see you – much charm among the history around that place. Looking forward to reading more.
Thanks. Many of the locals were very keen to greet and speak with me. It’s nice to break off from the tourist trail to meet the real locals.
I have missed you LD, but now I know where you have been hiding I can’t wait to see more. Excellent portraits as usual, but my favourite has to be that pink Cadillac!
Thank you very much, Jude. Those classic old cars are everywhere in Havana. I did a day tour and had a hot pink Ford Fairlane for the day. It was in great condition. I felt very “cool”. 🙂
I’ll bet you did. I fancied hiring a pink open top for our drive down the Big Sur. Sadly it was February and definitely NOT open top weather. We settled for an imitation Chrysler PT Cruiser (I think ours was Chevrolet). A dreadful car to drive.
A shame it was the wrong season for an open top car. That would have been a fun experience.
Nice to see you back. I am looking forward to this series. Cuba seems like such a unique place to take photos, I will enjoy seeing your interpretation of it.
Thank you very much. I’ve often considered Cuba to be a special place for photography no matter what your primary photographic style is. I wasn’t disappointed.
Splendid images, especially the first one. Wow. I saw some of your Instagram stories, but missed the one of your unveiling. Oh well. It was fun to be able to follow you on your journey while it happened. It seems like it was a profound trip for you. So looking forward to the rest.
Thank you. That video was an accident and it took me that long to finish what I was doing, buy a new wifi card and return to the wifi hub and delete the video. Internet access in Cuba is not simple. 😉
I’ve long wanted to go to Cuba. It was a great trip which lived up to expectations and more.
A place I would love to visit. When you can engage people in their own language then you can enter their lives and the images have heart. Some beautiful natural portraits in this first tranche.
Thank you. Regardless of whether you are a landscape photographer, door photographer, portrait photographer, or even a cat photographer, you will not be unhappy in Cuba. 🙂 There is plenty for everyone. Portraits taken on the street with permission (after a small chat first) was something entirely new for me.
Posts like yours are why I am addicted to WP and had to come back, just in time, to follow you through Cuba. You have captured the atmosphere of this so different country and my favourite is the last bloke puffing on his huge cigar and with the old fashioned film (?) camera complete with leather case, a classic. Did he take your photo? I’m looking forward to more. And Australia??? can’t wait to see where you went and what interesting things you found. Have you been over here before?
Thank you very much. That last guy didn’t take my photo but he wanted to show me his camera. It was a nice chance to interact because of photography – he couldn’t speak a word of English. This was my first trip to Cuba. I’d love to go back again.
Can they get digital cameras over there? I think Cuba is the sort of place that fascinates so many people I have seen documentaries on it and would love to go. But travelling there in your photos is going to be the closest I will get
Yes, digital cameras are available but the issue is their relative cost. Cuba is a communist country. The official average monthly salary was 687 pesos, or about $25, in 2015, according to Cuba’s National Office of Statistics.
And I’m guessing unemployment would be high and no social welfare….
According to a Reuters report from April 2017, the UN praised Cuba for its free (and compulsory) education, healthcare and social welfare systems. Current estimates of unemployment are about 2%. It’s the embargo by the USA against Cuba that is keeping the country poor.
Those are amazing statistics must be one of the lowest unemployment rates in the world. Who needs USA help…
Mis saludos. Hace tiempo que no te escribo (ahora lo hago en español porque tienes entrenamiento muy cercano). Como siempre las fotos fabulosas y aunque no vivo en La Habana, sino en Santiago de Cuba me son familiares. Gracias una vez más por esa maravilla.
Gracias Juan, pero mi español todavía es muy básico. Cuba es una bella y me encantaría volver algún día. Espero que estés a salvo del huracán Irma.
Pardon me, LD. I think is very difficult that you read in Spanish. I do not read in English very well. I am studying English now. I am sure so you have enjoyed your trip and you will come back Cuba. I love it. Thanks for your photos. They are great!!!.
Thank you very much, Juan. I am happy to speak with you in English or Spanish. It helps us both to learn.
Muchas gracias, Juan. Me complace hablar con usted en Inglés o Español. Nos ayuda a ambos a aprender.
Hi, LD. I agree about your expression: “It helps us both to learn”. English is a language very difficult and Spanish too. Tnanks for this opportunity. I hope talk and write English well. I am studying hard. I could send you photos of Baracoa?. This is the first village founded in Cuba and my city of birth. Baracoa is a beatiful town built very near the sea. Until a next opportunity. Have a good day.
Thank you very much, Juan. I have taken a look at Baracoa on Google. The first city of Cuba looks very picturesque. Very tropical. If I get the chance to return to Cuba I would love to go further east to Santiago, and now Baracoa. Have a great weekend.
These are amazing. You’ve really captured the essence of your subjects.
Thank you very much. They were very willing to be photographed. It was a joy to interact with them.
Beautiful photos as usual!
Thank you very much.
Lovely photos. Only the most timid or the most hardy could fail to leave a little of their heart in Cuba. Thanks for the nostalgic pang 😊
You’re absolutely correct. Clearly the voice of experience. I already want to return one day.
Hello!! I want to comment on everything you wrote about as your post is so interesting. Australia!!! ‘Havana’ good time. Ha ha. Can’t wait for more posts.
Thanks. I’ve been waiting a while to use the “Havana good time” pun. 🙂 🙂 🙂 Cuba is a fabulous country.
Great to see you get back to posting. And that too with such wonderful photos of the people of Havana. Loved the bang in the opening photo.
Thank you very much. It was a very enjoyable trip. So much to see in Cuba.
I’m seriously envious Mr Dragon, not that I haven’t had the opportunity to travel but Havana is one of those places I’d really like to get to before the changes that are already happening change the place forever. Castro’s Cuba was unique and I wish I’d visited a few years ago. I love the photo of the barber shop!
Thanks. I also wish I’d visited a few years earlier and now I hope to visit again. It’s one of those places that has that effect on you. There is something in Cuba to suit all photographic tastes and style. When I saw your recent travel photos of dilapidated buildings, before I’d left for Cuba. you had me excited. 🙂
Well, there you are!!!
I have missed seeing you here.
Cuba is definitely a place I would like to visit.
Your photographs are wonderful, and I look forward to seeing more.
Thank you very much. Lisa. You should definitely go if you have the chance. So much to see and experience. A photographer’s delight.
Have a great weekend ahead.