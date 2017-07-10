Vivid 2017: Audio Creatures

Sydney May – June 2017 (21 photos)
This is part 6, the final part of my Vivid Sydney 2017 series of posts.
Despite the numerous light installations in various locations on and around Sydney Harbour, the main attraction each year is the Lighting of the Sails, the lighting display upon the western sails of the Sydney Opera House. As usual, my yearly Vivid Sydney series ends with a selection of scenes from this display.
This year’s event was entitled, Audio Creatures. Artistic inspiration and direction by Ash Bolland, music by Amon Tobin, visual content and animation by Spinifex P/L Sydney.
Scenes that evoke the pulsing sea creatures, eye-searing bird-plumage and iridescent plant life of an organo-mechanistic future were projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House — and invited audiences to take a unique dive into a world of colour and light during Vivid Sydney.
Bolland, who was a pioneer of precise 3D artistry and striking graphic design before working as a writer and director for Nintendo and then some of the world’s biggest ad campaigns, has often colluded with Tobin — whose career in electronic music and audio manipulation spans over 20 years, most famously through his spikey, propulsive work for Ninja Tune and on the Cannes Palme d’Or nominated film, Divine Intervention.
This year, the pair collaborated with Olympic veterans Spinifex on a work that transposed the admirers of Utzon’s ineffable ‘sails’ to a parallel universe beneath the Sydney Harbour line and beyond the jungle walls of a predatory CBD.
A wide view of the Circular Quay precinct for Vivid, from the Sydney Harbour Bridge, to the Overseas Passenger Terminal, past the Museum of Contemporary Art, along the Bradfield Highway above the ferry wharves and then around to the Sydney Opera House. This covers almost every location for my photos in this post.
Vivid Sydney returns next year for its 10th anniversary. Perhaps a good time to consider travelling to visit Sydney.
This is Part 6 of my VIVID Sydney 2017 series.
63 thoughts on “Vivid 2017: Audio Creatures”
I would have loved to see this in person. Your photos are an awesome representation, however I bet the ‘awe’ factor was the fact it was so large. I’ve not seen anything like this near me… I’m near Chicago, if there was a place to do this art, it would be there.
Thanks for sharing!
Thank you very much. I guess the wow factor very much depends on the canvas. The Sydney Opera House is unusual enough in design to make it a very interesting canvas and there are so many potential viewpoints, given its location.
I’m happy to bring this show to you. It definitely brightens up our winter down here.
So unbelievable colourful Mr Dragon. It must be quite something to see in person. Fabulous night shots.
Thank you very much. Each year I try to find a different vantage point, but it gets harder. 🙂 Apart from the actual show, my aim is to play with capturing the direction of projected light. It’s a wonderful event to photograph at.
Spectacular lights. Beautiful photos Draco.
Thank you very much. 🙂
Wow all stunning images as always!!! 😄👏🏻🙌🏻
Thank you very much, Norma. I hope you get the chance to see it for yourself one year.
Beautiful Photographs, LD 🙂 and a nice shadowy selfie 😉
Thanks very much, KG. That’s my characteristic teaser selfie. 🙂 🙂 🙂
I’ve been viewing these for at least three years and can’t get tired of it. It just keeps getting better.
Thank you very much. Each year brings something different to be fascinated by. I always enjoy photographing at Vivid.
Absolutely fabulous colour show, LD!
Glad you enjoyed it. Thank you.
Fantastic lightshow, well captured 🙂
Thank you. It’s an impressive display each year.
Ethereal human inventions that we can appreciate through your captures.
I always like to know the artist’s approach and interpretation to their own works. It makes for more informative enjoyment of the visual spectacle.
Thank you very much, Sally.
Thanks so much, Draco, for bringing this remarkable series to us. Just like the other parts of the series, I soaked it up. There is so much artistry and creativity going on here, not only in the light show, but also in your perfection of photography, your descriptions, and angles. I have been to this sight several times, always marveling at the Opera House sails: the individual panels, the immensity. So to see it lit up in all these wild patterns and colors is fascinating. I enjoyed seeing all your different perspectives too, appreciative of the distance you covered. Truly marvelous human ingenuity.
Thank you very much for your generous comment, Jet. The Opera House is a wonderful canvas, and the interaction of it with the projector lights is what I try to catch each year. I’m always looking for a different angle. For the shots with the beam passing directly over my head onto the Opera House, I had to wait 20 minutes before the photographer who was already there moved. 🙂 It was worth it.
I don’t think I will ever tire of photographing it or this area. There’s always a new angle to find. Have a great day ahead.
A fine grande finale!! Just love that “every location” photo. Nice selfie. 😉
Thank you kindly. If you can prise yourself away from the Harbour Bridge and the Opera House, there is a lot more to explore and discover in between, including my favourite almond croissant cafe. 🙂
I may have to wear a hat next time I do that selfie shot. My silhouette may become too familiar otherwise. 🙂 LOL
But how will I find you, oh great and mighty Smaug…I mean, Lignum? It would be my honor to break croissant with you and have coffee…hopefully sooner than later.
Never fear. When you enter my domain, I’ll find you. 🙂 Enjoy that cup of joe in the meantime. 🙂
Fantastic Draco! I’m chilling in an Algarve bar trying to catch up with Wimbledon x
Thanks, Jo. 🙂
Thank you for another wonderful virtual tour of VIVID Sydney, Draco! Beautiful multi-year series…
My pleasure, Mic. Thanks very much for visiting Sydney with me.
Wonderful colors and very nice pictures. Congratulations from France
Thank you very much. It’s a new take on the traditional son-et-lumiere.
Awesome! Such a celebration of colour, life and your photos are beyond beautiful, Draco.
Thank you, Dina. Each year offers a different visual spectacle but the Opera House display is always the main drawcard, and that shows in the intensity and variety of the display.
It’s always a pleasure to watch it through your lense, draco. x
Much appreciated. Thank you again, Dina. 🙂
Lignum, these are just amazing!!
My favorite one is the third one. So truly beautiful.
Thank you for sharing here, my friend, and have a wonderful week.
Thank you very much, Lisa. It’s always a fantastic spectacle for the eyes. I love the various designs the artists come up with each year.
Have a great week ahead, too.
The beauty of this leaves me speechless, Lignum. Just perfect for a rainy day (which I’m enjoying as we needed the rain.) Wow!!!
janet
Thank you very much, Janet. A burst of colour never goes astray. I’m glad I could bring these to you. 🙂
Stunning as always Lignum 🙂
Thank you very much, Andrew. 🙂
The lights are wonderful, and your photos gorgeous as always.
Thank you, Su. As a whole, we seem to be attracted to lights and it makes for a great spectacle. I know that Queenstown had the LUMA festival in June.
🙂 I’ve definitely noticed more light festivals / light sculptures in the last few years. Wellington has LUX, also in June, and Auckland has had a couple of Matariki (Maori New Year) events.
Thanks for that. I’ll look them up.
Words cannot describe this, Lignum. I cannot begin to comprehend what this would be like in person. I’m so taken with the photographs. 🙂
There’s a lot to see. I’m lucky that I live here and can go on several nights to see most of it. The Opera House display is always interesting.
Thank you very much. Have a wonderful week ahead.
Beautifully done for the finale, Dragon. Certainly can feel something primal yet elegant in these shots and the displays. Very crisp shots as usual. Sneaky selfy as usual 😁
Thank you very much. It’s interesting to know the artist’s inspiration and then see how that is enacted.
My trademark selfie. 🙂 🙂 🙂
Unbelievably beautiful. Both the actual light display and your capturing of them.
Thank you very much. The festival certainly brightens our winter nights. 🙂
It’s such a beautiful display. I also appreciated the photo you included that shows most of the various display areas, gives a good feel for how the various parts would interact. I’d love to see this in person. I really liked the city when I visited many years ago.
Yes, that is the hub for the main displays at Vivid and there are so many fantastic viewpoints. The atmosphere is generally a very happy one. You’d definitely enjoy it. So many people wandering with camera and tripod. Canon runs numerous small group photography courses/walks each night.
Thank you very much.
all I can say is Wow! Freaking awesome. 🙂
Ahhh, thank you. 🙂 🙂 🙂