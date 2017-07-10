Vivid 2017: Audio Creatures

Sydney May – June 2017 (21 photos)

This is part 6, the final part of my Vivid Sydney 2017 series of posts.

Despite the numerous light installations in various locations on and around Sydney Harbour, the main attraction each year is the Lighting of the Sails, the lighting display upon the western sails of the Sydney Opera House. As usual, my yearly Vivid Sydney series ends with a selection of scenes from this display.

This year’s event was entitled, Audio Creatures. Artistic inspiration and direction by Ash Bolland, music by Amon Tobin, visual content and animation by Spinifex P/L Sydney.

Scenes that evoke the pulsing sea creatures, eye-searing bird-plumage and iridescent plant life of an organo-mechanistic future were projected onto the sails of the Sydney Opera House — and invited audiences to take a unique dive into a world of colour and light during Vivid Sydney.

Bolland, who was a pioneer of precise 3D artistry and striking graphic design before working as a writer and director for Nintendo and then some of the world’s biggest ad campaigns, has often colluded with Tobin — whose career in electronic music and audio manipulation spans over 20 years, most famously through his spikey, propulsive work for Ninja Tune and on the Cannes Palme d’Or nominated film, Divine Intervention.

This year, the pair collaborated with Olympic veterans Spinifex on a work that transposed the admirers of Utzon’s ineffable ‘sails’ to a parallel universe beneath the Sydney Harbour line and beyond the jungle walls of a predatory CBD.

A wide view of the Circular Quay precinct for Vivid, from the Sydney Harbour Bridge, to the Overseas Passenger Terminal, past the Museum of Contemporary Art, along the Bradfield Highway above the ferry wharves and then around to the Sydney Opera House. This covers almost every location for my photos in this post.

Vivid Sydney returns next year for its 10th anniversary. Perhaps a good time to consider travelling to visit Sydney.

This is Part 6 of my VIVID Sydney 2017 series.

All of my photography from this series and previous years of VIVID Sydney going back to 2012 can be found here:

